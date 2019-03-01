|
|
Ruth Burns
Ruth Burns, 86, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She retired after 28 years as a secretary in the nursing department from Westark Community College. She was a member of West Ark Church of Christ and the widow of Lee Burns.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at West Ark Church of Christ with burial at Hartford Memorial Park, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2-7:30 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith, where the family will visit with friends from 5-6:30 p.m.
She is survived by two sons, Phillip Burns and wife Cindy of Fort Smith and David Burns and wife Annona of Fort Smith; two brothers, Bill Yowell of Fort Smith and Ron Yowell of Bentonville; one sister, Glenda Hutchens of Waldron; two grandchildren, Amy Burns and Race Burns; and three great-grandchildren, Addyson, Ashlyn and Asher.
Pallbearers will be Billy Yowell, John Yowell, Noel Yowell, Mike Williams, Jeff Tucker and Ron Orick.
Honorary pallbearers are Race Burns and Scott James.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 2, 2019