Samuel Green
Samuel Lee Green, of Spiro, was born Nov. 24, 1950, in Spiro to Frank Rice and Beulah Green.
Sam attended Douglas Elementary School and later joined the U.S. Navy, where he served on the USS Intrepid. After his discharge from the Navy, Sam enrolled in the Rhode Island State Police Academy. After graduating from the academy he worked for Lincoln Woods State Park in Lincoln, R.I., as a park police. He later joined the Warren Police Department in Warren, R.I. In 1998, Sam retired as a police sargeant from the department. He received numerous letters of praise from people who he had helped as an officer. Sam loved his family a friends and would help anyone in need, never asking anything in return. He also loved cars, trucks, motorcycles and music. He has had, and still, has numerous show cars and trucks and tons of record and tape collections.
Samuel Lee Green departed this life Feb. 9, 2019, at the age of 68.
He is survived by his wife, Terrie Green; his daughters, Vanessa Nerone (Ben Doyon) and Morgan Chatman; his sons, Malcolm Green, Oscar Smith, Simon Thomas, Gerald Kinnard and Marcus Green; his sisters, Doris Johnson (Ervin), Marie Kursh, Jan Hurd and Ocie Conner; his brothers, Raymond Green, James Melvin Green, Morris Alexander and Gerald Rice; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family; and an endless list of friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Spiro with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, with a family and friends wake service being held from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 17, 2019