Samuel Green
Samuel Lee Green, 68, of Spiro passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at his home.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Spiro with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
He is survived by his wife, Terrie; two daughters, Vanessa Nerone and Morgan Chatman; five sons, Malcolm and Marcus Green, Oscar Smith, Simon Thomas and Gerald Kinnard; four sisters, Doris Johnson, Marie Kursh, Jan Hurd and Ocie Conner; four brothers, Raymond and James Green, Morris Alexander and Gerald Rice; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where a wake will be held from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 15, 2019
