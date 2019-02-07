|
Sharon Rogers
Sharon Kay Rogers, 74, of Rudy passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 in Alma. She was born Sept. 29, 1944, in Fort Smith to the late J.D. and Velma Rogers. She was a homemaker and loved farming and gardening. She attended Oliver Springs Freewill Baptist Church.
She is survived by two brothers, Dan Rogers and wife Sharrion of Alma and Eddy Rogers and wife Janet of Russellville; and five nephews, Johnny Mack Rogers, Jackie Joe Rogers and Jay Lynn Rogers, all of Alma, and Steve Rogers and Keith Rogers, both of Russellville.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 9, 2019