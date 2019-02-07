Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Rogers


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Rogers Obituary
Sharon Rogers
Sharon Kay Rogers, 74, of Rudy passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 in Alma. She was born Sept. 29, 1944, in Fort Smith to the late J.D. and Velma Rogers. She was a homemaker and loved farming and gardening. She attended Oliver Springs Freewill Baptist Church.
She is survived by two brothers, Dan Rogers and wife Sharrion of Alma and Eddy Rogers and wife Janet of Russellville; and five nephews, Johnny Mack Rogers, Jackie Joe Rogers and Jay Lynn Rogers, all of Alma, and Steve Rogers and Keith Rogers, both of Russellville.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.