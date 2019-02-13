|
Shirlene Booth
Shirlene E. Booth, 80, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 25, 1938, in Fort Smith to the late Ervin and Alma Terwilliger. She was a retired chief financial officer from Farmers Cooperative.
Two sons, Wally Wells and Jerry Wells, preceded her in death.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with private burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Her husband, Eddie Booth; son, Kelly Sumrall of Houston; sister, Mildred Ruiz of Dickinson, Texas; brother, Bill Terwilliger of West Memphis; two grandchildren, Clayton Wells and Loryn Davidson; and three great-grandchildren, survive Shirlene.
Memorials may be made to HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR 72904.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2019