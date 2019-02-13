Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Shirlene Booth
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Shirlene Booth


1938 - 2019
Shirlene Booth Obituary
Shirlene Booth
Shirlene E. Booth, 80, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 25, 1938, in Fort Smith to the late Ervin and Alma Terwilliger. She was a retired chief financial officer from Farmers Cooperative.
Two sons, Wally Wells and Jerry Wells, preceded her in death.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with private burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Her husband, Eddie Booth; son, Kelly Sumrall of Houston; sister, Mildred Ruiz of Dickinson, Texas; brother, Bill Terwilliger of West Memphis; two grandchildren, Clayton Wells and Loryn Davidson; and three great-grandchildren, survive Shirlene.
Memorials may be made to HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR 72904.
To place online tributes, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2019
