Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Sivley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Sivley

Obituary Flowers

Shirley Sivley Obituary
Shirley Sivley
Shirley A. Sivley, 67, of Sallisaw died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be noon Friday at Way of the Cross Freewill Baptist Church in Sallisaw with burial at Fairview Cemetery in Dustin, Okla., under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by a sister, Burlene Lewellen of Choctaw, Okla.; and two brothers, Jim Crawford of Holdenville, Okla., and Mike Crawford of Sallisaw.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries