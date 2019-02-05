|
Shirley Sivley
Shirley A. Sivley, 67, of Sallisaw died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be noon Friday at Way of the Cross Freewill Baptist Church in Sallisaw with burial at Fairview Cemetery in Dustin, Okla., under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by a sister, Burlene Lewellen of Choctaw, Okla.; and two brothers, Jim Crawford of Holdenville, Okla., and Mike Crawford of Sallisaw.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2019
