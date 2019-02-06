|
Stacy Sullivan
Stacy Irene (Canada) Sullivan, 37, of Havana, Ill., was called to heaven Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister. She was a homemaker. She loved her family and loved to cook. She had a loving soul and would do anything for those she loved.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Lovelace Cemetery in Witcherville.
Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5- p.m.
She leaves behind her husband, J.R.; three wonderful sons, Gage, Colin and Chase of the home; a beautiful daughter, Dominique of the home; her beloved fur baby, Coco; her loving parents, Merel and Nora (Thrailkill) Canada; one sister, Pamila Karstens and husband John; one nephew, Nathaniel; three nieces, Lacie, Alexis and Emily; and her father-in-law, Levon Sullivan.
Pallbearers will be Vincent Scott, Brenton Strabley, Isaiah Simmons, John Karstens, Jeremy Thrailkill and Delmar Canada.
Honorary pallbearers are Gage Sullivan, Colin Sullivan, Chase Sullivan and Nethaniel Karstens.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 7, 2019