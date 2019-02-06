Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
For more information about
Stacy Sullivan
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Stacy Sullivan Obituary
Stacy Sullivan
Stacy Irene (Canada) Sullivan, 37, of Havana, Ill., was called to heaven Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister. She was a homemaker. She loved her family and loved to cook. She had a loving soul and would do anything for those she loved.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Lovelace Cemetery in Witcherville.
Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5- p.m.
She leaves behind her husband, J.R.; three wonderful sons, Gage, Colin and Chase of the home; a beautiful daughter, Dominique of the home; her beloved fur baby, Coco; her loving parents, Merel and Nora (Thrailkill) Canada; one sister, Pamila Karstens and husband John; one nephew, Nathaniel; three nieces, Lacie, Alexis and Emily; and her father-in-law, Levon Sullivan.
Pallbearers will be Vincent Scott, Brenton Strabley, Isaiah Simmons, John Karstens, Jeremy Thrailkill and Delmar Canada.
Honorary pallbearers are Gage Sullivan, Colin Sullivan, Chase Sullivan and Nethaniel Karstens.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 7, 2019
