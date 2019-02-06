Home

Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
Tammy Simpson Obituary
Tammy Simpson
Tammy Louise Simpson, 50, of Booneville passed away Feb. 4, 2019, in Danville. She was born April 3, 1968, to her parents J.R. and Eva Mae Denney. Tammy was employed by Chambers Hospital of Danville, where she worked in the emergency room admittance office.
She was preceded in death by her parents, before mentioned.
She loved to spend time driving the country back roads with her cherished dog. Tammy enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
She is survived by her husband, John Simpson of the home; her beloved dog, "Little Man"; two sons, John Paul Floyd and wife Megan of Greenwood and Justin Floyd and wife Syndee of Waldron; one stepdaughter, Rachel Simpson of Fort Smith; three brothers, Rick and Terry Denney of Iowa and James Denney of Waldron; one sister, Becky McCurry of Waldron; four grandchildren, Taelyn, Paislee, Camree and Wesley; and other relatives and friends.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 Thursday at the funeral home.
To sign her online guestbook, go to www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 7, 2019
