Thelma Buchanan
Thelma "Sue" Mae Buchanan, 74, of Cove died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Cove.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Six Mile Cemetery under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna Smith of West Virginia and Patty Bradford of Alabama; two sons, Jerry Wiley of Alabama and Monty Buchanan of Mississippi; a sister, Hazel Kennedy of Washington; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be general.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 6, 2019
