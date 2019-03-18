|
|
Wayne Meeks
Vernon Wayne Meeks, 80, of Wister went to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born April 5, 1938, to Vernon Mutt and Bessie Iva Meeks. He built Poor Boy Livestock Auction in 1970. He was an auctioneer, livestock dealer and rancher. Wayne owned, operated and managed livestock auctions in Wister, Antlers and Mena.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Terri Shipman of Glendale, Okla., Cissy and Wayne Ward of Wister and Sharla and Ray Green of Leflore; son, Johnny "Nicky" Nathaniel Meeks of Poteau; one brother, Mack Smith of Wister; 17 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church in Wister. Burial will be at Ellis Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Full obituary is available at www.evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 19, 2019