William Clifton
William P. Clifton, 61, of Savannah, Ga., passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his home. A Savannah native, William was the son of the late Lavenia Key Clifton and the late Jack Griffen Clifton. William was a U.S. Army veteran and an auto mechanic at Dan Vaden.
Survivors include his children, Shannon Brown (Josh) and Bryan Clifton (Angel); his brother, Leroy Clifton (Staci); his sister, Bessie Jackson (Evan); and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel in Garden City, Ga., with burial at Greenwich Cemetery.
Services have been entrusted to Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel, 2794 W. U.S.-80, Garden City, GA 31408, (912) 964-2862, www.bakermccullough.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 20, 2019