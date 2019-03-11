Home

William Lewis Howard Jr., of Heavener died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Heavener.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with memorial service at 1 p.m. at Heavener Assembly of God Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; three daughters, Shelly Smith; Leslie Shipman and Linda Edwards; five sons, William Howard III, Lonnie, Johnny, Matthew and Timothy; three sisters, Dorothy Fowler, Shirley MonCrief and Fleta Fern; 28 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 12, 2019
