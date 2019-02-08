|
William Loftin
William Orvil Loftin, 80, of Conway died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.
Funeral with military honors and Masonic rites will be 2 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; a son, Billy Loftin; a stepdaughter, Ellen Haverstick; a stepson, William Haverstick; three grandchildren; a stepgrandchild; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 9, 2019
