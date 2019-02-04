|
Wrenetta Bowling
Wrenetta Jean Bowling, 55, of Sallisaw has passed away.
Cremation services are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service of Sallisaw.
She is survived by four daughters, LaTosha Cristee of Tahlequah, Okla., Jessieka Cristee of Van Buren, Angel Bowling of Fredricksburg, Va., and Whitney Reynolds of Jay, Okla.; a sister, Tammie Davis of Sallisaw; a brother, Fred Davis of Barling; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 5, 2019
