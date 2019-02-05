|
Alan H. (Al) Rabouin of Raynham passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved son of the late Clarence (Joe) and Elinor Rabouin. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Helen (Silva) Rabouin, of Raynham. Devoted father to son Jason Rabouin, and fiancée Sarah, of Raynham; and daughter Pam Jensen, and husband Rob of Norton. Loving ''Papa'' to Skylar, Logan, and Sadie. Loving brother to Elinor Peabody of West Bridgewater and brother-in-law to Janet Silva. Special uncle to many nieces. Alan graduated from Taunton High School in 1964 and then went on to UMass Amherst where he earned his Bachelor's degree in mathematics, and eventually his Master's degree from BSU. He was a dedicated teacher at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional H.S. for 34 years. Alan was a lifelong teacher, coach, and Boston sports fanatic. But above all, Al was a family man in the truest sense. Al was known for his dry sense of humor, his patience, and his ability to apply logic to everything he did. Al often remarked, ''Don't worry about the things you cannot control'' and this mantra provided strength to his loved ones as they prepared for a life without him. Alan was a man of character. He lived his life in the spirit of empathy, forgiveness, and selflessness. He truly believed that these qualities, when exercised, could make the world better. On the other hand, he was also incredibly funny, with a wry and sometimes irreverent sense of humor. His two children were always the absolute joy of his existence, and then later his grandchildren became a direct extension of that joy. Al reveled in his role as ''Papa''. Nothing brought him more joy than watching his granddaughter Skylar play sports, even making a last minute trip to Florida to watch her compete in the Softball World Series. He also cherished his time playing with and buying special toys for his little loves Logan and Sadie. As anyone who knew Al can attest to, the world is brighter for having had him in it. As much as he wasn't ready to go, he left his mark on this earth, and we are so grateful. Services will be private.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019