Anthony Costa, Jr, age 41 of Taunton, passed away on February 28, 2019 at MA General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Melanie (Goulart) Costa and devoted father to Anthony Costa III and Isabella Marie Costa. Tony was born in Taunton, the loving son of Anthony and Maria (Pimental) Costa, Sr and older brother to Jason Costa of Taunton. Employed as a labor foreman with Walsh Brothers, Inc, and a member of Labors Union Local 22, Tony was beloved by his fellow workers and everyone on the job site. If there was anyone in this world that could make you smile, it was Tony Costa. Tony had the unique ability to connect with people through his contagious laugh and sense of humor. Tony also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his loving family. He was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, and friend to all. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10 am in Saint Jude the Apostle Church Whittenton St, Taunton. (Relatives and friends may meet directly at church.) Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 7th from 4 to 7pm in the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the north side of the funeral home.) In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to the in Tonys memory, would be deeply appreciated.