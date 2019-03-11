Catherine Kitty A. Crossman, 79, passed away peace- fully on March 8th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Catherine was born in Boston, the daughter of the late Desire and Catherine (Smith) Berthier. Catherine was educated in Taunton, then became a long time resident of Raynham where she and her husband raised their family. She was employed by Sears & Roebuck, and The Correira Insurance Agency before retiring and volunteering time at Life Care Center of Raynham. Catherine enjoyed crafting, vacationing in Las Vegas, camping at Nickerson State Park, the beaches of Cape Cod, country line dancing, shopping and tea and lunch with her girls. Survived by her devoted husband John Jack E. Crossman of 60 years; her children Michael and his wife Jamie of Taunton; Deborah Blaine and her husband Thomas of Taunton; Dianne Mazzocca of Lakeville. Grandmother to Justin Crossman and his wife Jessica of Taunton; Andrew Crossman of Swansea; Sophia Mazocca and Salvatore Sammy Mazzocca of Lakeville, and Mya Blaine of Taunton. Great-grandmother to Zoe Crossman of Taunton and several nieces and nephews. Catherine was preceded in death by her sister Julia (Berthier) Guillemette of Taunton and her brother Joseph Berthier of Renton, WA. In keeping with Catherines wishes, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherines memory may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton. To light a memorial candle or sign the online register, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary