Mrs. Catherine (Lerro) Clifford, age 81, of Taunton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday February 27th, 2019. She was the loving wife of Joseph W. Clifford, to whom she was married to for over 40 years. Born on December 14th, 1937, to Domenic and Cathe- rine (Sevina) Lerro. Catherine was born in Medford and was a resident of Taunton since 1984. Prior to her retirement, she worked as an attendant for the Former Paul A. Dever State School. Catherine was a communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Parish, a member of the Ladies Guild and the treasurer for the Holy Rosary Fraternity of the Secular Franciscan Order. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, doing housework and was an avid collector. Catherine was an amazing wife and loving mother to her late dogs Cliffy and Claire, to whom she paid loving tribute to. Prior to Catherines sudden and unexpected passing, she had been under the care of Wedgemere Healthcare and making very good progress on her recovery following an injury she had at home in Late December. Besides her loving Husband Joseph, Catherine is survived by her 4 sisters. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St. Taunton MA on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 from 4-7PM. Funeral Services will begin in the funeral home at 10AM on Thursday March 7th 2019. A Funeral Mass will follow in the St. Jude the Apostle parish at 11AM. Burial will take place in Cedar Knoll Cemetery, Taunton MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019