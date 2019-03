Daniel L. Burch, 67, of Berkley, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Saint Elizabeths Hospital in Brighton. He was the fiance Mariaelena (Lopez) Frost. Daniel was born in Middleboro, the son of the late Anthony and Margaret (Burnham) Burch. Mr. Burch was a self employed wood cutter for many years. Dan enjoyed playing horse shoes, watching westerns and being with his family. Survivors besides his fiance are two daughters: Renee Tedford and Danielle Palmisano both of Fall River; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; a step daughter: Teresa Wilbur of Dighton; a stepson: Dale Frost of Fall River; a brother: Harry Burch of Taunton; along with many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Daniel L. Burch Jr. and the brother of the late Gordon, Anthony and Crocker Clayton Burch. His Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton.Relatives and friends are invited to attend, Burial to follow in Precinct Cemetery Lakeville. Calling Hours for Mr. Burch will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary