|
|
Mr. David A. Young, age 74, passed away on Saturday February 9 th 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 5, 1944 to the late Verna (Sally) and Sydney M. Young. Mr. Young enjoyed fishing and hunting, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of the McGraths Fish Club. Loving husband to the late Thelma E. (Holbrook) Young. Beloved father of Carlene (Dupree) Weeks and her husband Jim of Wareham, Carl Dupree of Brockton, Eric Dupree of IL and Shane Dupree of TX. Cherished grandfather of Derick Dupree, James Weeks Jr., Jake Weeks, Mike Cotone, Kara Weeks, Sharee Cotone, Magen Dupree and Corrie Dupree. David also leaves behind his best friend, Charles Shealy. A graveside service will be held in the St. Joseph Cemetery, 475 E. Britannia St. Taunton, on Wednesday February 13th 2019 at 10AM. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com. In Lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made in Davids name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O Box 84916, Boston MA 02284. Services are provided by the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, Taunton MA.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 12, 2019