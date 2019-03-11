Home

Doris Ryan Obituary
Mrs. Doris (Calcutt) Ryan, Age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at her home in Attleboro. Loving wife to the late Robert Ryan. Doris was born on September 11th, 1928, to Walter and Dorothy (Paige) Calcutt. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her loving family. Doris was an avid New England sports fan and enjoyed watching golf, the Red Sox, the Celtics and the Patriots every chance she could. She also loved socializing with her friends that lived in her complex and she will be greatly missed. Doris is survived by her 2 children: Danny J. Ryan and his fianc Judy Levesque of Taunton and Kathleen Henault of Taunton and her late husband Louis. She also leaves: 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Doris was also the mother of the late James Ryan and his wife Patricia of Taunton and the Late Michael R. Ryan. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
