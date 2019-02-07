|
|
TAUNTON- Mrs. Doris T. (Vaillancourt) Dooley passed away on Monday, February 4th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late George L. Dooley Jr. Doris was born on February 18th,1931, to the late Catherine (Tardif) and William J. Vaillancourt.
She was educated in Raynham and Taunton and was a graduate of Taunton High School. Doris also attended Massasoit College. Mrs. Dooley was a longtime city resident and had lived in Wolfeboro NH for 5 years. Prior to her retirement, she was an administrative assistant in Human Resources for the former Baybank in Taunton.
She was also formerly employed as a purchasing secretary for Eureka Manufacturing for 5 years. Mrs. Dooley was a volunteer for Hospice and Palliative Care of Southeastern MA and friends of the Taunton Public Library. She was a communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Taunton and a member of the Oakland Senior Citizens A.A.R.P. Doris enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, visiting shut-ins and most of all, spending time with her family.
Doris is survived by her 5 children, Michael Dooley and his wife Nancy of Taunton, Dr. Patrick Dooley and his wife Candice of Emerald Isle, NC, Timothy Dooley and his wife Jacki of N. Dighton, Linda Peterson and her husband Richard of Taunton and Christine Foster and her husband David of Maine. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas Peterson, Heather Barboza, Sean Peterson, Ryan Dooley, Nathan Dooley, Jessica Feigl, Ian Garcia, Alexandria Poulin, Nicole Douglas, Jacob Dooley and Rachel Dooley. She was also the great grandmother of Mason Barboza , Thorin Poulin, and Liam and Gavin Larkin. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late William Vaillancourt Jr. of Taunton.
Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St. Taunton MA on Sunday, February 10th 2019 from
3-6PM. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home at 9AM on Monday February 11th. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10AM in the St. Jude the Apostle Parish, Taunton MA. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will take place on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Doris's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472.
For directions or to share a memory of Doris to the online guest book, please visit
www.r-mfh.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019