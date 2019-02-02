|
Mr. Edmund R. Milot, age 72, of Taunton, passed away peacefully at his home and office on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 26, 1946, he was the son of the late Albea (DeCham plain) and Wilfred Milot. Ed, also known as Doc to his childhood friends, was a lifelong area resident and served his community as a Certified Public Accountant for over 40 years. He was a member of the Coyle High School class of 1964 and earned a BS in accounting from Bentley College and a MBA from The University of RI. Edmund was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The National Association of Tax Practitioners. He enjoyed spending time with his loving family and relaxing at his familys home in Stuart, FL. Ed was also an avid Boston sports enthusiast who loved watching the Red Sox and the Patriots. Edmund is survived by his wife Bernadette (Murphy) Milot, his daughter and son-in-law Emily and Andrew Boisvert of Bowie, MD and daughter Dr. Rebecca Milot of Balsall Common, United Kingdom. He was the brother of Suzanne Camac and George and William Milot and an uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton, on Monday, February 4th from 5-8PM. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Tuesday, February 5th at 9AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10AM in the St. Jude the Apostle Parish, Taunton, MA. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton, MA. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 2, 2019