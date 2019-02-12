Edward J. Perry, Sr, age 91 of Rehoboth, passed away at his home on Febr- uary 10, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Silvia) Perry, to whom he was married for over 69 years. Edward was the son of the late Manuel and Mary (Rodrigues) Perry, was born in Rehoboth and lived there his entire life. Edward worked in construction for most of his life and retired from the Rehoboth School Dept. He was an World War II Army veteran and a member of the Holy Ghost Brotherhood in Rehoboth. Most of all, Edward was a kind and loving man who cherished time spent with his family, working in his yard and traveling the country with his wife in their camper. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children: Edward Jr andAlan Perry, both of Rehoboth; his daughter Linda Lamkin of NH and Deb Gareau of Rehoboth who he always considered a second daughter. He was the grandfather of Kyle, Shawn, Tobi, Wesley, and Sherie, great-grandfather of Kaylee, Joshua, Lucas, Riley, Georgia, Ryan, Matthew, Lauren and Declan. Edward was the brother of Louise Cabral of Attleboro and brother of the late Mary Rose and Manuel, Antone, John, Joseph, Augustine and Albert Perry. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 4 to 7pm in the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the north side of the funeral home.) A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 14th at 10 am in Saint Nicholas of Myra Church 499 Spring Street in North Dighton. (Relatives and friends may meet directly at the church.) Interment with military honors will follow in Rehoboth Village Cemetery, Rehoboth. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: Saint Jude Childrens Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105/ , in Edwards memory and would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton. Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary