Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home
467 Bay St
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-4151
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home
467 Bay St
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home
467 Bay St
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Eleanor M. Bonnette Obituary
Eleanor M. (Hodgkins) Bonnette, 92 of Taunton, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 22nd 2019. She was born on December 22nd 1926 to the late Earl and Ruth (Morse) Hodgkins. Eleanor was a longtime city resident and was a 1944 graduate of Brockton High School. She is a United States Marine Corps Veteran. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a secretary for the Taunton D.P.W. She is survived by her beloved daughter; Lee Ann Tavares and her husband Paul of Taunton, grandchildren; Brian Anderson and his wife Pamela of Raynham, Mark Anderson and his wife Sarina of Seekonk, Lynnelle Tavares of Oak Bluffs and Taunton, and Matthew Tavares of Taunton, great grandchildren; Brydon, Alexis, Alisha, Kiley, and Evan Anderson. She is also survived by her niece Elaine Hodgkins Fitzgerald, her cousins and many longtime friends. Eleanor was the sister of the late Earl A. Hodgkins. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St. Taunton, MA on Thursday, February 28th, from 4-7PM. The funeral service will take place in the funeral home on Friday, March 1st at 10AM. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery, E. Taunton. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions, to leave an online condolence, or for the full obituary, please visit www.r-mfh.com. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made in Eleanor's name to VA Volunteer Services c/o VA Boston South. 940 Belmont St. Brockton MA 02301. Checks should made payable to VA Boston Health.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019
