In Taunton, February 8, 2019 Elizabeth Francis Sylvia Betty Magee wife of the late John R. Sylvia died at Morton Hos- pital at the age of 91. Born in Raynham, Betty was the daughter of the late David and Edith (Chamberlain) Magee. She was a retired clerk of Swank Company. Betty was the past President for the Board of Seniors Volunteers for Citizens for Citizens. She was a member of the Oakland Seniors and was the first recipient of the Olivia Giannino Community Service Award in 2003. Betty was the mother of John Sylvia Jr and his wife Jacqueline, Michael Sylvia and his wife Paula, William Sylvia and Marianne Reynolds all of Taunton. Grandmother of Melissa McAvoy and her husband Brian, Curtis Sylvia, Cara Sylvia and Katie Sylvia. Great grandmother of Colum, Brigid, David and Regan McAvoy. Sister of the late Rita Roberts, Anne Bennett and David Magee. A private service and graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations in Elizabeths memory may be made to Bethany House, 72 Church Green, Taunton, MA, 02780. Arrangements by the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obit- uaries and directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019