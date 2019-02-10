Elvio A. DeSousa, 75, of Taunton, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Morton Hospital. He was born in Madeira, Portugal the son of the late Abel and Maria (Gaspar) DeSousa. Elvio graduated from Taunton High School. He then earned a bachelors of science degree from the former SMTI and a masters degree in electrical engineering from UMASS Amherst. Mr. DeSousa worked as a teacher for City of Taunton School Department for over thirty years. Elvio began teaching at the Weir and Cohannet Schools and eventually at the high school teaching science. Elvio was the head of the science department coached basketball and was the head of the MIT science fair, the yearbook committee, the the ski club and past treasurer of the ROMEOS. Mr. DeSousa was very active in the walk for literacy program in Taunton for many years. Elvio was a communicant of Saint Jude the Apostle Church. He was also a member of the MTA and TEA. Elvio cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. Survivors are his sister: Elda Carvalho and her husband David of Falmouth; a niece: Lisa Strojny and her husband Michael of Taunton; a nephew: Mark Carvalho of Westport; great nieces and nephews: Timothy Strojny, Kyle Strojny, Lyla Carvalho, Luke Carvalho and Taegan Carvalho. His Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10am from the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11am in Saint Jude the Apostle Church, 249 Whittenton St, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, burial to follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to the Taunton Literacy Council, P.O Box 2716, Taunton, MA 02780. Calling Hours will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary