In Fall River, Ernest Demers Jr. Age 76, passed away peacefully at Charlton Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was the husband of Judith (Stratton) Demers of Taunton. Ernest was born in Attleboro, the son of the late Ernest Demers Sr. and Mary (Hughes) Demers. Ernest was a 1960 graduate of Attleboro High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, graduating from the U.S. Training Center, second in his class with honors as an electronics technician. He served on the U/S.S. Hunley as a radar calibrator and petty officer. Following his discharge from the Navy he attended Northeastern University where he was in the Sigma Epsilon Rho Honor Fraternity, graduating with a bachelors of science degree. He was employed at Foxboro Company as a senior test and evaluation engineer and group leader. Ernest was the past commander of the United States Power Squad- ron, Taunton Chapter. He also was a Boy Scout Leader and in the Order of the Arrow. He enjoyed boating and clamming with his daughter, was a master at puzzles, an expert handyman and a multi tasker. In addition to his wife Judith, Ernest leaves his two loving children, Eris Demers of Raynham and Michele Bauer of Taunton. He also leaves his sister Barbara Wood of FL. A funeral home service will be held on Wednesday, February 6th at 10am. in the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours on Tuesday from 5-7pm. Burial will be in Cedar Knoll Cem- etery in east Taunton. Donations in Ernest memory may be made to the Taunton Animal Care Facility, 821 West Water St., Taunton, MA 02780. To sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions, visit our website www.okeefewade.com.
