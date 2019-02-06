|
Ernest E. Ernie Santos, Sr., 71, of East Taunton, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at his home. He was the husband ten years to Cynthia A. (Wyatt) Santos. Ernest was born in Middleboro the son of the late Ernest and Edna (Conant) Santos. Ernie worked out of the Local #4 in Boston as an operations engineer for many years. He enjoyed riding on his Harley Davidson, traveling with his wife to Tennessee, working on cars, being with his friends at the Italian Social Club and shooting at the Taunton Gun club where he was also a member. Ernie cherished the time he spent with his family especially his grandkids Survivors besides his wife are two daughters: Annette Previti Brown and her husband Andy of CO; Jocelyn Souza and her fianc Jose Adornp of Taunton; three sons: Ernest Santos Jr. and his wife Debra of Taunton; Anthony Previti and his wife Kimberly of Texas; Shane Souza and his fianc Elisha Hunt of Fall River and James Souza and fianc Amanda Showers of Fall River; thirteen grandchildren; a brother: Gary Santos and his wife Nancy of Taunton; along with several nieces and nephews: lifetime friends: Alan and Linda Thurston of Taunton; a sister in law: Lisa Telesmanic and her husband Paul of Raynham; a brother in law David Wyatt and his wife Cathy of Assonet. . He was the father of the late Robert Bobby Santos and brother of the late Patricia Cullen. His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10am in the Crapo- Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private at the request of the family. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility directions go to www.hathawayfunerals. com or call 508 822-3318. Calling Hours will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to Saint Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019