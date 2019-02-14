Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
7:45 AM
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Annunciation of the Lord Church
First St
Taunton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fernanda Martins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fernanda M. Martins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fernanda M. Martins Obituary
Fernanda M. (Silva) Martins, age 91 of Taunton, passed away on February 12, 2019 at Marian Manor in Taunton. She was the beloved wife of the late Sebastian Martins. Fernanda was born in Sao Miguel, Azores, the daughter of the late Edmundo and Maria (Furtado) Silva. Before retiring in 1985, Mrs. Martins was employed with Texas Instruments as a parts inspector. She loved to crochet, knitting, watching TV, drawing and most of all taking care of her family. She is survived by her children; Joseph Martins and wife Anne of Attleboro, Armenio Martins and wife Kimberley of Berkley, Edward Martins and wife Carole of Taunton, Fernanda Helena Melo and husband Jose of Raynham and Katia Kathy Stanley and husband Robert of Middleboro. She was also the grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 11 and leaves several nieces and nephews. Fernanda was also the sister of the late Liberta Cabral and the late Armenia Monis. Fernandas funeral will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 7:45 am from the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square.) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian burial at 9 am in Annunciation of the Lord Church First St, Taunton. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 15th from 4 to 7 pm in the Silva Funeral Home. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the north side of the funeral home.) For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silva Funeral Home Inc
Download Now