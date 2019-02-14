Fernanda M. (Silva) Martins, age 91 of Taunton, passed away on February 12, 2019 at Marian Manor in Taunton. She was the beloved wife of the late Sebastian Martins. Fernanda was born in Sao Miguel, Azores, the daughter of the late Edmundo and Maria (Furtado) Silva. Before retiring in 1985, Mrs. Martins was employed with Texas Instruments as a parts inspector. She loved to crochet, knitting, watching TV, drawing and most of all taking care of her family. She is survived by her children; Joseph Martins and wife Anne of Attleboro, Armenio Martins and wife Kimberley of Berkley, Edward Martins and wife Carole of Taunton, Fernanda Helena Melo and husband Jose of Raynham and Katia Kathy Stanley and husband Robert of Middleboro. She was also the grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 11 and leaves several nieces and nephews. Fernanda was also the sister of the late Liberta Cabral and the late Armenia Monis. Fernandas funeral will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 7:45 am from the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square.) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian burial at 9 am in Annunciation of the Lord Church First St, Taunton. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 15th from 4 to 7 pm in the Silva Funeral Home. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the north side of the funeral home.) For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary