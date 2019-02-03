|
George W. Silvia Jr., 78, of Taunton, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at his home. He was the husband twenty-eight years to Patricia (Curley) Silvia. George was born in Taunton the son of the late George W. Silvia Sr. and Emma (Paige) Silvia. Mr. Silvia worked for Reed & Barton for twenty-five years as a foreman and then as a machine operator for Sarnafil, retiring several years. Gorge enjoyed the outdoors especially the ocean where he could scuba dive, search for clams and fish. His favorite thing every summer was putting together a clam boil for family and friends. Survivors besides his wife are two daughters: Lori Benson of Taunton and Tami Silvia of Johnston; a son: Nicholas W. Silvia of Pawtucket; five grandchildren: Nathan, Amanda, James, Kelsey and Ryan; three great grandchildren: McKenzee, Isabella and Elliana; a sister: Shirley Almeida of North Port, FL; two brothers: Richard Silvia of East Taunton; and Lloyd Silvia of East Bridgewater; along with several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Jacqueline White and Kathleen Martin. Services for Mr. Silvia are private, his family will have a clam boil in his honor this summer for relatives and friends. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book go to www.hathawayfuenrals.com or call 508 822-3318. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 3, 2019