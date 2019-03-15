|
In Stoughton, Geraldine M. (Kelcourse) Feeney, age 83, passed away in New England Sinai Hospital following a lengthy illness on March 12, 2019. Geraldine was the wife of the late Edward J. Feeney. She was born in Dorchester, the daughter of the late George & Mary (Travis) Kelcourse. Geraldine had resided in Taunton since 1994 and was formerly of Norton. She was educated in Boston schools and was employed for the MBTA until her retirement in 1990. Geraldine was a member of the American Legion in Plymouth, a member of local #589 Car Mens Union MBTA and she enjoyed bowling, movies, traveling, camping, her dog Maggie and cherished the time with her friends and family. Gerry leaves her beloved children, Edward J. Feeney and his wife Patricia of Canton, Michael T. Feeney of Taunton and his late wife Joanna, Catherine Rose and her husband Al of Franklin and the late Patricia Larkin. She was preceded in death by her brothers Joseph and George Kelcourse. Geraldine also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Natalie Morgan and husband Michael of Pepperell, Rachel Moniz and husband Gregory of Warwick, RI, Michael Rosata of Franklin, Ashley McSweeney and husband Daniel of Quincy, Michael T. Feeney Jr. and his companion Lindsay of Taunton and Justin Feeney of Norton, and also her seven great grandchildren. Gerry also leaves several nieces and nephews and her many close friends. A funeral home service will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Saturday, March 16th at 9am. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours on Friday from 5-8pm. Burial will be in Timothy Plain Cemetery in Norton. Donations in Gerrys memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019