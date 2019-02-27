|
|
In Taunton, February 25, 2019, Helen (Salamon) Booth, Age 94, passed away peacefully in her home while surrounded by her loving family. Helen was the wife of the late Alexander Booth. She was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Peter and Antonia (Sosenko) Salamon. Helen had resided all her life in Taunton. She was educated in Taunton schools and a graduate of Taunton High School, class of 1943. Helen worked for the City of Taunton as a teachers aide in the school system. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading and was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her time with family. Helen is survived by her two children, Kathy Britton and her husband Donald of East Providence, RI and Kenneth Booth and his wife Lisa of Nashua, NH. Her siblings, Paul Salamon and Peter Salamon and his wife Mary of Taunton, sister of the late, Anna Ladabauche, Mary Marney, Esther Costa, Julia Salamon, Eva Salamon, Nicholas Salamon, John Salamon and William Salamon. She leaves her beloved grandchildren, Darrell Britton, Neil Britton, Heather Booth and Andrew Booth and also several nieces and nephews. A funeral home service will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Friday, March 1st at 11am. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours on Thursday from 6-8pm. Burial will be in Mayflower Hill Cemetery in Taunton. Donations in Helens memory may be made to Community VNA, Development Department, 10 Emory St., Attleboro, MA 02703-9944. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019