Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
Interment
Following Services
Pine Hill Cemetery
East Taunton, MA
Howard E. LaMountain, 96, of East Taunton, passed away on Wednesday, January 30th, 2019. He was the beloved husband of J. Winifred (Pacheco) LaMountain, with whom he shared 72 years of marriage. Born in Lyon Mountain, NY, he was a son of the late William L. and Emma (Tatro) LaMountain. A WWII Veteran of the US Army, Howard was a recipient of the American Defense Service Medal, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Star, Rifleman Combat Badge, and the Purple Heart. Howard earned a Masters Degree in Education from Bridgewater State University and worked many hours toward a PhD. He was a teacher at Raynham Middle School for 40 years until his retirement in 1988. He was a licensed private pilot, loved fishing and had a passion for music, having played the violin, guitar, mandolin, piano and tuba. A very devoted member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Howard was an Elder in the church for decades and sang with the choir for over 60 years. Besides his wife Winnie, Howard is surv- ived by his daughters, Joy Buck of Shrewsbury and Jean Mayberry and her husband Tracey of Powell, Ohio; sister, Delores Gadway of Vermont; granddaughters, Pamela Renzetti and her husband David of Holden, and Lauren Mayberry and her husband Kyle McKelvey of Ohio; great granddaughter, Alexandra Renzetti; and many nieces and nephews. He was also brother of the late Sheldon, Norman, Elder, Lynell and William LaMountain, Dorcas Dickerman, Esther Abare and Dorothy Larrabee. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service on Friday, February 8th at 11 am in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway at St. Marys Square. Interment with military honors will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, East Taunton. Visitation will take place Friday morning prior to the service from 9:30 to 11:00am. For expressions of sympathy or to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 4, 2019
