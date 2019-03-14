Jacqueline L. Frates, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Anthony Frates. Jackie was born in Taunton and was the daughter of the late Jack G. Edgell and Helen A. (Rose) Edgell. Jackie worked as a claims agent for Aetna Insurance for many years and was also employed as a caregiver at the Paul A. Dever School in Taunton. Jackie was an outgoing woman with a wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed spending summer vacations on Cape Cod with her late husband Tony. Whether it was attending her sons sporting events, or simply spending time at family gatherings, Jackie was always there to lend a hand. She is survived by her son Jeffrey L. Stempka, Jr. and his wife Brenda of Taunton; brothers, Michael Edgell and his wife Christine of Yarmouth and Julius Edgell and his wife Barbara of Swansea; sister, Rose Marie Blackwell of East Taunton; grandchildren, Blake, Ty-Louis and Draeson and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1-3pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Pleasant St. Cemetery, Raynham. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Able Home Care LLC, 41 Meeting House Lane, Sagamore Beach, MA 02562 To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for facility and cemetery directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508-822-3318. Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary