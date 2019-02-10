|
Kyle Peter Garrahan, 72, of Taunton died January 5, 2019 in Brockton. Born in Providence, a son of the late William H. and Angela (Paterra) Garrahan. Kyle was a talented musician and songwriter playing in Boston with the legendary band The Lost. Then on to New York, the west coast, Paris France and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Kyle taught as a substitute teacher at Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton along with teaching guitar at Macks Music in Middleboro and New Bedford. He is survived by his brother, William H. Garrahan Jr. (Buzz), his twin sister Lesley Ann Garrahan Fain, two nephews Bradford Glenn and William Glenn Phelps and Williams two daughters Sofia Garrahan and Evelyn Louise Phelps. He was the brother of the late Jane Angela Garrahan Phelps and her husband Barrie Glenn Phelps. His funeral will be private. There will be a Memorial Mass Saturday, February 9th at 4pm in St. Marys Church, 114 St. Marys Square, Taunton to which relatives and friends are invited. To read the story of Kyles life, please go to www. monahandrabblesherman.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019