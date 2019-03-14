|
Leonard A. Len Boutin of East Falmouth, died unexpectedly at home March 9, 2019. Len was the son of the late Paul A. Boutin and Irene DeChamplain Boutin of Taunton. He is survived by his twin sisters Paulette (Boutin) Hurley and her husband William Hurley of Raynham, and Paula (Boutin) Correira and her husband Stephen Correira of Taunton. He was the beloved uncle of Andrea (Correira) Levesque and her husband Benjamin of North Attleboro and their children Jocelyn and Aaron, Lisa (Correira) Doman and her husband Timothy of Taunton and their children Paige and Sophie, Talia (Correira) Yourell and her husband Christopher of North Attleboro and their children Mckenna and Sydney, and Christian and Annelise Hurley of Raynham. He also had numerous Boutin and DeChamplain cousins, many friends, and colleagues from his many years in the Electronics and Marine Electronic Industries at Raytheon, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, and MacDougalls Cape Cod Marine Service. Len attended Taunt- on High School and Bristol Community College and was certified by the National Marine Electronics Association as a Marine Electronics Technician. He was a lifelong ham radio enthusiast who built his first radio at age 5. He deeply enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and cooking with his cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau Mulvey Funeral Home 467 Bay St. Taunton on Friday March 15th, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Funeral Services will begin in the funeral home at 9AM on Saturday March 16th 2019, Mass to follow at 10AM in the St. Jude the Apostle Parish, Taunton. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019