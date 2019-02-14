Taunton Gazette Obituaries
Services
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Bairos
Manuel B. Bairos Obituary
Manuel B. Bairos, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 10, 2019. He was the loving husband of Norma (Craw) Bairos, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. Manuel was born in Santa Maria, Azores and was the son of the late Antonio and Felomena (Braga) DeBairos. Manuel worked as a foreman for the Bridgewater Foundry and later at Whitman Castings, retiring after 40 years. He was a talented craftsman and woodworker who could build just about anything. Manuel was also an outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting in his younger years and fishing for stripers on the Cape. He became an avid Boston Red Sox fan later in life, thanks to his wife Norma. Manuel will be remembered as a kind and jovial soul and he will be dearly missed by his family. Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter, Deborah Ann Leach of Raynham; granddaughter, Makayla Bairos of Raynham, niece, Carmen; nephews Paul and Tommy and a large loving extended family. He was the brother of the late Joseph DeBairos His funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12:30pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be held at a later date. Calling hours will precede the service from 10-12:30pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for facility directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals. com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
