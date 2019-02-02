|
|
Manuel Cabral Reis, 90, of Taunton, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Morton Hospital. He was the husband of fifty-seven years to Ana Cizaltina (Monteiro) Reis. He was born on Santa Maria in the Azores the son of the late Antonio Figueiredo Reis and Maria de Assuno Cabral. He served in the Portuguese Army and came to the United States in 1966. Mr. Reis worked as a machine operator at Dye Craftsman for over twenty years. He was a communicant of Saint Anthony Church. Manuel was an avid gardener and reader. Mr Reis enjoyed returning home to visit his family pastures and vineyard. Survivors besides his wife are a son: Walter M. Reis of Taunton; two daughters: Ana M. Reis Mitton and her husband Garry of Berkley and Gina M. Reis and her husband Emilio Velilla of Arlington; three grandchildren: Alexa Rizzo and her husband Nicholas, Nicole Mitton and Emma Velilla; one great granddaughter: Adeline Rizzo and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Angelina Melo, Maria Jose Pimental, Jose Cabral Reis, Antonio Cabral Reis, Joao Cabral Reis, Jaime Cabral Reis. His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019 at 9am from the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10am in Saint Anthony Church, 126 School Street, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, burial to follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, February 3, 2019 from 3-6pm in the funeral home
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 2, 2019