Mark Zippy Johnson, 49, of Rehoboth, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was the loving husband and high school sweetheart of Mallissa A. (Figueiredo) Johnson for 29 years. Born in Attleboro, he was a son of Robert E. Johnson of Rehoboth and the late Phyllis G. (Greenleaf) Johnson. Zippy was an operations supervisor for UPS Freight for many years. He was a former member of the Rehoboth Fire Department. He enjoyed camping and was an avid Patriots, Bruins, and Red Sox fan. In addition to his wife and father, he leaves his two loving sons: Taylor B. Johnson and Devin M. Johnson of Rehoboth. Cherished brother of Melissa G. Johnson and Robert E. Johnson, II and his wife Bonnie of Rehoboth. He also leaves his mother-in-law Jean Silva of Rehoboth, 10 nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins and many wonderful friends. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from the hours of 3:00-7:00 pm at The Rehoboth Congregational Church, 139 Bay State Road. His Funeral Service will follow in the church at 7:00 pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to your favorite local charity will be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.H. WILLIAMS & CO. FUNERAL HOME, East Providence, RI. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.jhwilliamsfuneralhome .com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019