Mark R. Lewis, 68, passed away peacefully at Morton Hospital in Taunton, with his beloved daughter Ruth by his side on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 after a brief illness. Mark was born in Worcester and was the son of the late Melvin and Ann (McCabe) Lewis. Mark moved to Taunton in 1953 and was a 1969 graduate of Taunton High School. He served his country honorably in the US Coast Guard aboard the cutter Intrepid for the duration of the Vietnam War, and went on to serve as a firefighter for the City of Taunton for 27 years until his retirement, earning his degree in Fire Science. He had a special place in his heart for animals and was an avid runner in his younger years. Most of all, Mark was a devoted father who cherished the time he spent with his family. He is survived by his children, Eric Lewis and his wife Sandra, Becky Angulo and her husband Daniel and Erin Mayne and her husband Jeffrey all of AZ and Ruth Ward and her husband John Blaudschun of Lakeville; brother, Brian Lewis and his wife Rosemary of Lakeville; sister Paula Burgoyne of Taunton and her son Luke Burgoyne of Berkley; grandchildren, Hunter, Dani, Aliyah, Devin, Kaleigh, Dylan, Bryce, Kevin and Natalie; great-grandchildren, Brindyn and Carson and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late David Lewis. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 12pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be held at a later date. Calling hours will precede the service from 9am-12pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marks memory may be made to Taunton Fire Department, 50 School St., Taunton, MA 02780. Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019