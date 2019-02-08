Marshall V. Bud Cheverie, 93, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 4, 2019. He was the husband of the late Marguerite (Fasolino) Cheverie. Marshall was born in Boston and was a son of the late William and Mary (Lally) Cheverie. Marshall served as a Lieutenant in the MIT Campus Police for over 25 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 82 and the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Taunton for many years. Marshall enjoyed walking, running and hiking and was an avid New England Sports fan. Most of all, he adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished the time he spent with his family. He is survived by his sons, Thomas Cheverie and his wife Geralyn of SC, and James Cheverie of FL; daughters, Christine Fox of Taunton, Marsha Baglole and her husband Richard of Hanson, and Jean Loud and her husband James of Berkley; brother, Robert Cheverie and his wife Patsy of SC; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late William and Paul Cheverie and Mary Otis, Bernadette Forte and Claire Baker. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10 am. in St. Jude the Apostle Church, 240 Whittenton St., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the church. Burial will follow in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory a may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 249 Whittenton St., Taunton, MA 02780. To light a memorial candle, sign the online register or for church and cemetery directions, please visit www. hathawayfunerals.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary