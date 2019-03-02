Home

O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
Mary Hanna Obituary
Mary Nancy (Gorey) Hanna, 87, passed away on February 27, 2019 at Morton Hospital after a period of declining health. She was the widow of the late Edward Hanna. She was born in Taunton to the late Lewis and Eileen (Foley) Gorey. A lifelong resident of Taunton, Nancy was a 1949 graduate of St Marys High School. She was a communicant of the former Immaculate Conception Parish, residing in the Whittenton area where she raised her family. Nancy was a longtime teachers aide at Taunton High School, often approached and embraced by former students decades later. She will be fondly remembered as a loyal mother, sister and friend. May the road rise up to meet her. Nancy leaves her children, Stephen and his wife Cynthia of Somerset and the Villages, FL, Greg and his wife Maria of Lakeville, Sheila Walker and her husband Tim of Salem, Lori of Taunton, Kimberly Leitch and her husband Richard of Norton and the late Linda Hanna. Grandmother of Brendan and wife Melanie of Somerset, Adam, Lauren and Alex of Lakeville, Amanda Widener-Lubcher and her husband Frank of Maryland, Ryan and Kyle Leitch of Norton and great grandmother of Caitlyn and Cole Hanna. She was also the sister of the late Eugene and Edward Gorey. A funeral home service will be held at the OKeefe-wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Tuesday, March 5th at 11am. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours prior to the service from 9:30-11am. Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019
