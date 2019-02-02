|
Mildred L. (Dutra) Simpson, age 91 of Taunton, the beloved wife of the late Curtis A. Simpson, passed away at her residence on January 28, 2019, which would have been the day of their 70th wedding anniversary. Mildred was born in Taunton, a daughter of the late Charles and Wilhelmina (Alcorn) Dutra. Mrs. Simpson worked at Ad-A-Day Corp, Wrentham State School, Paul A Dever State School, and retired from Taunton State Hospital. She enjoyed listening to country music, going to fairs, dancing, camping, traveling, but most importantly spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children; Arthur Ray Simpson and his companion Shirley Guillemette of Berkley, Dennis Simpson and wife Kathy of Taunton, Sharan Simpson and her companion Mathew St. Germain of Taunton and Kathy Cabral of Dighton, she was the loving grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 5 and sister of Carl Dutra of East Taunton, Thelma Tino of Taunt- on and Lorraine Costa of Taunton. Mildred was also the sister of the late Edward, Arthur and Charlie Dutra. Mildreds funeral with visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 10 am, followed by a funeral service to begin at 12 noon in the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton. Interment will follow in Saint Annes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to; The Taunton Animal Shelter in Mildreds memory, would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 2, 2019