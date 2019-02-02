|
Patricia A. Lincoln Patricia A. Lincoln In Boston, January 30, 2019, Patricia Ann Lincoln passed away peacefully at Brigham and Women's Hospital after a hard fought battle with cancer. Her daughter was by her side. She was 82. She was the loving wife of James R. Lincoln of Taunton whom she married in 1961. Born in Fall River, Patricia was the daughter of the late Angelo S. and Edna A. (Berard) Borges. Patricia was educated in Fall River public schools. She graduated from B.M.C Durfee High School in 1954 and earned a Bachelor's degree from Immaculata College in 1958. She received a Masters Degree of Education from Bridgewater State College. Patricia taught the third grade in the Fall River and Taunton public school systems. She then retired to raise her children. During her school years, Patricia played the harp and was part of the equestrian team. She was a world traveler, visiting such places as Europe, Egypt and cruising the Caribbean. She also enjoyed reading mysteries, following the world news, but above all, she cherished her time with family. Patricia was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society. She was a parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle. In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by her children, Nancy Whalen and her husband Michael of Pawtucket, RI, Jean Lincoln-Gauthier and her husband David of Stoughton, and Daniel J. Lincoln of Taunton. She was the grandmother of Matthew and the late Andrew B. Gauthier. Patricia also leaves a cousin, Fr. Kenneth Silvia of FL, to whom she was especially close. Funeral home visiting hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Monday, February 4, 2019 from 9:00-10:30am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Jude the Apostle in Taunton at 11am. Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory may be made to the Brigham and Womens Hospital Development Office, 116 Huntington Avenue, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Contact: Kiran Rai at 617-424-4321 or [email protected] Visit our website at okeefe wade.com to view directions, obituaries or sign our online guestbook. |
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 2, 2019