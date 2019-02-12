|
|
Paul M. Brennan, age 73, recently of Campton, NH, formerly of Taunton and Norton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at San Francisco General Hospital in California. He was the former husband of Hilda U. (Grenier) Brennan of Taunton. Born in Taunton, MA on October 15, 1945, he was a loving son of Lorraine (Dumoulin) Brennan of Taunton and the late Robert Brennan. Paul grew up in Taunton, was a graduate of Taunton High School and proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army Reserves. Mr. Brennan was the founder and proud owner of New England Photoconductor in Norton, a company that specializes in infrared sensors and which he operated for over forty years. Paul was a member of the Community Covenant Church in Rehoboth. A kind and compassionate man, he was happiest when spending time amongst his family and friends. Paul enjoyed traveling, especially exploring the beautiful oceans and coastal areas of Maine. He was an avid New England Patriots fan and his hobbies included photography, design and hunting. In addition to his former wife and mother, he is survived by his devoted children: Kathleen E. Isidorio of Pocasset, Michael P. Brennan of Taunton and Kara A. Soares and her husband Kurt of South Easton. He was the cherished grandfather of Benjamin Isidorio, Kayla Brennan, Presley Soares and Sadie Soares. He was the dear brother of Robert Brennan and his wife Madeline of Florida, Richard Brennan and his wife Marianne of Taunton and Phyllis Brennan of Taunton. He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews, as well as many friends. His funeral service, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Friday, February 15th at 10:00 A.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton. Burial will follow at the Timothy Plain Cemetery in Norton. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 14th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Pauls family would prefer that donations in his memory be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 12, 2019