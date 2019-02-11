Philip E. Greene, 67, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Kathleen (Giacobbe) Greene. Philip was born in Chelsea, MA and was a son of the late Warren I. Greene and Phyllis (Ready) Freeman Philip graduated from Cardinal Spellman High School and attended Massasoit Communty College. Philip was employed with Wood-Hu Kitchens as a cabinet maker/ production supervisor and later worked for deputy tax collector Kelly and Ryan Associates, retiring in 2017. He was a member of the Taunton Jaycees, the Coyle and Cassidy Athletic Association and was the president of Mulcahey Middle School PTO. Philip enjoyed woodworking and coaching soccer, hockey and softball. He also enjoyed cruising and spending time with his family. Philip was a caring husband and father who absolutely adored his grandchildren. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Philip Greene, Jr and his wife Michelle of Bow, NH; daughters, Kristen Ladner and her husband Kevin of Leominster, and Andrea Beimler and her husband John of Holly Springs, NC; sister, Barbara LaPerle of New Port Richie, FL; grandchildren, Nathan, Nicholas and Hayden Greene, Samantha, Sarah and Sydney Ladner, Kayley Daniel, Amelia, Marie and Grace Beimler and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Eric, John, Kenneth and Charles Greene. His funeral will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 9am from the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 19 Kilmer Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Southcoast VNA, 200 Mill Rd., Fairhaven, MA 02719 or to the BID Cancer Center, 275 Sandwich St., Plymouth, MA 02360. To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for facility, church and cemetery directions, visit www.hathawayfunerals.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary