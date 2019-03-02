|
Ralph E. Hill 90, died February 4, 2019, peacefully at home in Vero Beach surrounded by his daughters. He was born in Dighton, MA, to the late Ralph and Hazel Hill. Ralph was the husband of the late Lois A. (Fitzpatrick) Hill. He graduated from Taunton High School in 1947 and attended Northeastern University. He worked at Brown and Sharpe until his retirement in 1990. He and Lois relocated to Vero Beach where he was very active in the Heritage Plantation Homeowners Association. He enjoyed golf, bowling, cards, camping and spending time with friends and family. He is survived by his three daughters, Susan Moniz of Taunton, MA, Nancy (Tom) Keating of Taunton, MA and Kathy Hill of Vero Beach; daughter-in-law, Deborah (Paul) Casey of Goffstown, NH; six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Elaine Quigley of Vero Beach and a brother, David (Margaret) Hill of Columbia, SC and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Edward C. Hill; brother, Robert Hill and son-in-law, Steven Moniz. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Andrew the Apostle Church, 31 Kilmer Avenue in Taunton, MA on Friday, March 8th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VNA & Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960, in memory of Ralph Hill.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019