Rena A. McCarty, 72, of Lakeville, formerly of Taunton, mother of Dr. Erin McCarty, Kyla A. Valcovic, Mark S. McCarty and Paul D. McCarty. Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10am in Saint Ann Church, 660 North Main Street, Raynham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. For complete obituary information go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318 All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 3, 2019