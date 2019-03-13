Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Rita Gallego

Rita Gallego Obituary
Rita (Dias) Gallego, of Taunton, passed away on March 10, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Home & Hospice Care of RI. She was 96 years old. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Gallego and the late John Farias. Before retiring, Mrs. Gallego worked with her husband Richard at their family owned business, Gallego Oil. She enjoyed spending time playing bingo, gambling and spending time at her summer home in Pocasset. Rita is survived by her son Wayne Farias and his wife Carol of Somerset, MA. She was the mother of the late Nancy Tavares and her husband David of Taunton and stepmother to the late Scott Gallego of Taunton. Rita was also the grandmother of Shelley Barry of Raynham, Jennifer McPherson of Mansfield, Amanda McGrath of Taunton, and Jordan Farias of Somerset as well as the great-grandmother of Raegan Barry, Emma and Brody McPherson, Maeve McGrath, James Farias, and Oakley Farias. She was also the twin sister of the late Joseph Dias. Mrs. Gallegos funeral with visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 8:45am with a funeral service to begin at 10 in the Chapel of the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Boston's Children Hospital, Cardiac Care Unit, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome. com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
